Skip to Main content
Mojo and Brews - New
0
View Menu
Mojo and Brews - New 1235 Pennsylvania Avenue
Not accepting orders
Online ordering is currently unavailable. Please contact the restaurant to place an order.
Pulled Pork sandwich
3 Sliders Topped With Coleslaw
BBQ Sause
Please select up to 1
Original
Spicy
Toppings
Please select up to 1
No Coleslaw
Special Instructions
Currently not accepting orders
Mojo and Brews - New Location and Hours
(920) 287-7070
1235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 3PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement