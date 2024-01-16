Menu
Food
Appetizer
- Cheese Curds$5.00
- Mini Tacos$6.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Potato Spunds$5.00
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Cheese Curd Sampler$6.00
Entree
- Chicken Tenders
Served On A Bed Of Fries$10.00
- Pub Burger
Served With Cheese Of Choice, Bacon, Tomato, Onions$13.00
- Don Poncho Burger
Served With Peperjack Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce , Guacamole$13.50
- Itlaian Beef Sandwich
Served With Pepers And Onions On A French Roll$12.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders
3 Sliders Topped With Coldslaw$11.00
- Flat Bread Pizza
Topped With Mozzarella And Basil$11.00
- Chopped Itlaian Sub$12.00
- 12" pizza$13.00
- Wings 6 CT$6.00
- Wings 12 CT$12.00
Breakfast
- Fresh Fruit$5.00
- Yogurt Bowl
Fresh Cut Fruit With Granola And Drizling With Honey$6.00
- Egg Bake$6.00
- Avacodo Toast$4.00
Coffee/Tea
Cafe
- Black Coffee$3.00
- Coffee 120z$5.00
- Coffee 16oz$6.00
NA Beverages
Soda
- Soda$2.50
- Sprecher Root Beer$3.00
- Bubblr$2.00
N/A Beer
- Bush N/A$4.00
- Athletic N/A$5.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
Seltzer/Premade
Seltzer
- HighNoon$6.00
Refreshers
- Monaco Purple Crush$7.00
- Monaco Strawberry$7.00
- Happy Thursday$5.00
Shots
- Jagermeister Bomb$4.00
- Cherry Bomb$4.00
- House Shot$3.00
Mojo and Brews - New Location and Hours
(920) 287-7070
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM