Brews & Beyond for an Elevated Experience

Quality Brews to enjoy after a long day. We serve quality drinks from a hand picked selection. Forever will we strive to be one of the best bars in town making your nights memorable, with ample choices of not just drinks but food as well. If you're looking for something more, you can rent out our event space above the bar for a private party with a personal bartender.

Menu

  • local partnerships


    We offer drinks from not only name brand options but we also support local businesses.

    Our bar has decided that we should help support the community that we are starting in by offering

    the products from locally owned brands.

    Aged Steaks

    Our beef undergoes a controlled aging process, intensifying its flavor and tenderness, resulting in a rich, savory dining experience.

    Raw Bar

    Our raw bar is a seafood lover's paradise, offering a sumptuous selection of fresh oysters, clams, and other ocean delights.

    Cocktails

    Our craft cocktails combine premium spirits, artisanal ingredients, and creative mixology to deliver a symphony of flavors.