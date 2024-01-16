DIVE INTO FLAVOR!
Welcome to Mojo and Brews - New, where an exciting flavor journey awaits!
From the Sea
Indulge your senses in a culinary voyage with our exquisite selection of fresh seafood.
Direct to You
Our commitment to sustainability helps preserve the ocean's delicate balance for generations to come.
Drinks: not just for fish
Our craft cocktails pair well with every bite. Try our Pearl Diver today!
Nestled in the heart of Sheboygan, WI, Mojo and Brews - New exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Mojo and Brews - New offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Mouthwatering Breakfasts
Satisfying Dinners
Crafted Cocktails